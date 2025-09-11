Open Menu

Al Zeyoudi Meets With Italian Business Council To Strengthen Trade, Investment, Private Sector Collaboration

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2025 | 12:15 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI, 10th September, 2025 (WAM) – Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, met with the Italian business Council in the UAE to discuss strategies for increasing trade, investment, and private sector collaboration between the two countries. The meeting underscored the UAE's commitment to strengthening its economic ties with Italy, a key partner within the European Union.

During the discussions, Al Zeyoudi emphasised the importance of the UAE-Italy economic relationship and noted the substantial growth in trade between the two countries, with non-oil bilateral trade reaching US$14 billion in 2024—a significant increase of 19.7% from 2023 and a 22.2% rise since 2022. In the first half of 2025, bilateral trade amounted to US$7.9 billion, marking a 14.6% year-on-year increase compared to H1 2024 and a 12.3% rise from H2 2024. In 2024, Italy stood as the UAE’s leading partner in non-oil trade among EU countries and 12th globally, making up 1.7% of its total global trade.

“The UAE is committed to further enhancing our economic partnership with Italy which has witnessed non-oil trade flows increase at a consistent rate over the last five years,” Al Zeyoudi stated. “Today's discussions focused on expanding avenues for private sector collaboration that will be mutually beneficial.

We are particularly eager to explore projects in technology, renewable energy, healthcare, and infrastructure that can drive growth for both our nations.”

Reflecting on the significance of the meeting, Al Zeyoudi remarked, “By working together, we continue to unlock new opportunities that not only drive economic growth but also contribute to the sustainable development of both our nations.”

The meeting served as a platform to discuss various ongoing initiatives and agreements aimed at leveraging the existing trade and investment framework for mutual benefit. Al Zeyoudi emphasised the importance of investing in sustainable and innovative projects that create jobs and generate lasting economic value in both countries. The UAE's relationship with Italy has been on a positive trajectory, with both nations keen on fostering partnerships that lead to sustainable growth and technological advancements.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to further explore collaborative projects that will enhance trade relations and economic ties between the UAE and Italy, paving the way for a prosperous future for both countries.

