Child parliamentarians recommend raising youth awareness on sustainability principles during IGCF 2025

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2025) SHARJAH,10th September, 2025 (WAM) – In a powerful and unprecedented session at the 14th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), the future leaders of the Arab world were given a chance to express their valued opinions and insight from the perspective of the youth. A joint parliamentary simulation convened, bringing together 30 members from the Arab Parliament for the Child, the Emirati Children’s Parliament, and the Sharjah Youth Council (Shura).

This session titled “The Voice of Children and Young People. Sustainability: A Duty for Future Generations”, was explicitly designed as a real forum for policy discussion, placing the voices of those who will inherit the outcomes of today's decisions at the heart of the conversation.

Moderated by Elias bin Awad bin Awad Al-Ma'ani, President of the Arab Parliament for the Child, the discussion brought together Aisha Hamid Al Khayyal, First Deputy Speaker of the Emirati Children’s Parliament; Musbah Mohammed Musbah Al-Ketbi, Member of the Sharjah Youth Shura Council; as well as Ayman Othman Al-Barout, Secretary-General of the Arab Parliament for the Child; and Ghizlane Benjelloun, Vice President of the National Observatory for Child Rights in Morocco.

In his opening remarks, Elias bin Awad reaffirmed the young participants’ collective commitment to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, praising his visionary leadership in advocating for the empowerment of Arab children and involving them in addressing major societal challenges.

He emphasised that sustainability is a shared responsibility toward future generations and urged the launch of innovative initiatives that transform dialogue into measurable action.

The session continued with a series of key recommendations, most notably the need to instill a culture of mindful consumption as a way of life, establish a permanent platform for dialogue between government bodies and youth parliaments, and provide children with continuous learning opportunities through interactive workshops.

The participants also highlighted the importance of supporting youth-led sustainability projects, such as recycling programmes, and adopting technological tools to exchange ideas and channel them into real-world solutions.

Stressing that sustainability is a cornerstone for a brighter future, the young parliamentarians called for smarter management of natural resources and greater investment in children as tomorrow’s changemakers. Recommendations further included promoting green innovation by funding renewable energy research, strengthening environmental laws, and tackling urgent challenges related to pollution, water, energy, and waste.

They underlined that schools should serve as the starting point for such efforts, supported by specialised committees dedicated to turning sustainability principles into concrete policies and practices.

