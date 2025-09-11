Open Menu

Multilateral Development Banks Hit Record $137 Billion In Climate Finance Last Year

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2025 | 02:15 AM

Multilateral development banks hit record $137 billion in climate finance last year

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2025) LUXEMBOURG, 11th September, 2025 (WAM) – Multilateral development banks (MDBs) delivered a record $137 billion in global climate finance last year — a 10% increase that underscores the growing scale of international climate investment. The majority of this funding flowed to low- and middle-income economies, according to a report published today by the European Investment Bank (EIB) with participation from other MDBs, including the African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

In addition, MDBs mobilised $134 billion in private finance for climate action in 2024, a 33% increase from the year earlier, according to 2024 Joint Report on Multilateral Development Banks' Climate Finance.

Expanding climate finance will be a central theme at COP30, which is scheduled to take place in Belém, Brazil in November 2025. At the COP29 summit, held late last year in Baku, countries agreed to scale up support for developing countries to at least $1.

3 trillion annually from public and private sources by 2035. The findings are expected to inform discussions during the conference.

“Africa is pushing the pedal on actions that transform Africa's green potential in energy, nature-based solutions, innovation and a vibrant workforce,” said Anthony Nyong, African Development Bank Director for Climate Change and Green Growth.

“And we are putting climate adaptation at the heart of this effort. At the African Development Bank, we are walking the talk, we continuously meet our climate finance annual target and over half of our climate finance goes to helping African countries build resilience, protect livelihoods, and secure a climate-resilience future, while still investing in greener future," he added.

The report comes as MDBs are taking steps to increase the transparency of their climate financing through digitalization initiative that will make their data more accessible and user-friendly.

Related Topics

Africa Bank Baku Luxembourg Brazil September November From Billion

Recent Stories

Child parliamentarians recommend raising youth awa ..

Child parliamentarians recommend raising youth awareness on sustainability princ ..

2 hours ago
 Al Zeyoudi meets with Italian Business Council to ..

Al Zeyoudi meets with Italian Business Council to strengthen trade, investment, ..

2 hours ago
 Kajal Aggarwal dismisses death hoax, assures fans ..

Kajal Aggarwal dismisses death hoax, assures fans she is safe

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz takes notice of flood situation in Sind ..

PM Shehbaz takes notice of flood situation in Sindh 

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: India thrash UAE by nine wickets in ..

Asia Cup 2025: India thrash UAE by nine wickets in Dubai clash

2 hours ago
 DPM Ishaq Dar, Azeri FM discuss strengthening bila ..

DPM Ishaq Dar, Azeri FM discuss strengthening bilateral ties

2 hours ago
AIG NHMP visits Khairabad office

AIG NHMP visits Khairabad office

2 hours ago
 eputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) ..

Eputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar c ..

2 hours ago
 Ambassador Tirmizi visits Al-Ain Medical facilitie ..

Ambassador Tirmizi visits Al-Ain Medical facilities, meets Pakistani patients

2 hours ago
 Commander Iraqi Air Force calls on General Sahir S ..

Commander Iraqi Air Force calls on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza

2 hours ago
 Women's rights protected in Chiniot

Women's rights protected in Chiniot

2 hours ago
 ADCG vows to ensure public welfare, cracks down on ..

ADCG vows to ensure public welfare, cracks down on plastic use & price hikes

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East