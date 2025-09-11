Mansour Bin Zayed Receives Prime Minister Of Senegal
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 11:15 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, today received Ousmane Sonko, Prime Minister of the Republic of Senegal, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.
Discussions covered bilateral relations between the UAE and Senegal and addressed opportunities to further develop cooperation in areas of common interest for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples.
The meeting also reviewed a range of issues of mutual concern.
