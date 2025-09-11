Open Menu

UAE Condemns Terrorist Attack On Darul Jamal Village In Nigeria

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 10:30 AM

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Darul Jamal Village in Nigeria

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack targeting Darul Jamal village in northeastern Nigeria, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries to innocent people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the UAE’s strong condemnation of these terrorist acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

