UAE Condemns Terrorist Attack On Darul Jamal Village In Nigeria
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 10:30 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack targeting Darul Jamal village in northeastern Nigeria, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries to innocent people.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the UAE’s strong condemnation of these terrorist acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
Recent Stories
UAE condemns terrorist attack on Darul Jamal Village in Nigeria
Korea's exports up 3.8% during first 10 days of September
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2025
Child parliamentarians recommend raising youth awareness on sustainability princ ..
Al Zeyoudi meets with Italian Business Council to strengthen trade, investment, ..
Kajal Aggarwal dismisses death hoax, assures fans she is safe
PM Shehbaz takes notice of flood situation in Sindh
Asia Cup 2025: India thrash UAE by nine wickets in Dubai clash
DPM Ishaq Dar, Azeri FM discuss strengthening bilateral ties
AIG NHMP visits Khairabad office
Eputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar c ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE condemns terrorist attack on Darul Jamal Village in Nigeria1 minute ago
-
Korea's exports up 3.8% during first 10 days of September1 hour ago
-
Multilateral development banks hit record $137 billion in climate finance last year8 hours ago
-
Child parliamentarians recommend raising youth awareness on sustainability principles during IGCF 20 ..10 hours ago
-
Al Zeyoudi meets with Italian Business Council to strengthen trade, investment, private sector colla ..10 hours ago
-
WFP's school feeding programmes reach 23.5 million children in MENA11 hours ago
-
OPT Humanitarian Country Team demands ceasefire, protection from forced displacement11 hours ago
-
US highlights its priorities at 80th Session of UNGA12 hours ago
-
Experts discuss legal frameworks for AI, cybersecurity at IGCF 202513 hours ago
-
Finland discusses food, water security issues at IGCF 202513 hours ago
-
UAE’s Abdullah Jassim wins fourth stage of Salalah Tour13 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Egypt's Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations, regional developments13 hours ago