UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE's Efforts To Promote And Uphold Human Rights Lauded By Arab Human Rights Commission

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:15 AM

UAE's efforts to promote and uphold human rights lauded by Arab Human Rights Commission

A top Arab human rights defender has commended efforts taken by the UAE to promote, protect and uphold human rights, noting the latest developments regarding the Federal National Council elections in early October during which Emirati voters elected their representatives in a free and transparent process

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2019) A top Arab human rights defender has commended efforts taken by the UAE to promote, protect and uphold human rights, noting the latest developments regarding the Federal National Council elections in early October during which Emirati voters elected their representatives in a free and transparent process.

''The increase of female representation in the FNC to 50 percent is clear evidence of the state's resolve and determination to empower women and grant them the same opportunities as their male counterparts,'' said Mohammed al-Dahi, Chairman of the Arab Human Rights Commission Charter Committee, in his address before the Committee’s review of the UAE's first periodic human rights report.

The UAE delegation to the meeting, which was held at the Arab League headquarters in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Monday, was led by Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Jarman, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Human Rights and International Law. The delegation included representatives of the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Community Development, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Ministry of education, Ministry of Health and Prevention, the General Women's Union, and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

Al-Dahi added that the two-day dialogue with the high-level UAE delegation aims to highlight achievements made by the UAE against the backdrop of the Arab Charter on Human Rights before issuing final recommendations.

He thanked the UAE for presenting its report according to article (48) of the Charter and praised its continuous, constructive cooperation and interaction with the Committee. The UAE was among the first Arab countries to endorse the Charter in 2006 and has been an active participant in the Committee's activities over the last ten years.

Al-Dahi also lauded an invitation by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation last November to an orientation workshop on the Arab human rights system conducted among representatives of governmental and non-governmental human rights organisations.

Related Topics

Education UAE Cairo Male Same October November Citizenship Women Top Arab

Recent Stories

Four Pakistan women to attend ACC coaching course

3 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies ..

11 minutes ago

Strasburg dominates as Nationals lead series 3-0

11 minutes ago

Balochistan beat Sindh by 52 runs in a high-scorin ..

16 minutes ago

TV anchor claims Shehbaz Sharif may quit politics

20 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares resul ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.