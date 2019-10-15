A top Arab human rights defender has commended efforts taken by the UAE to promote, protect and uphold human rights, noting the latest developments regarding the Federal National Council elections in early October during which Emirati voters elected their representatives in a free and transparent process

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2019) A top Arab human rights defender has commended efforts taken by the UAE to promote, protect and uphold human rights, noting the latest developments regarding the Federal National Council elections in early October during which Emirati voters elected their representatives in a free and transparent process.

''The increase of female representation in the FNC to 50 percent is clear evidence of the state's resolve and determination to empower women and grant them the same opportunities as their male counterparts,'' said Mohammed al-Dahi, Chairman of the Arab Human Rights Commission Charter Committee, in his address before the Committee’s review of the UAE's first periodic human rights report.

The UAE delegation to the meeting, which was held at the Arab League headquarters in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Monday, was led by Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Jarman, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Human Rights and International Law. The delegation included representatives of the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Community Development, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Ministry of education, Ministry of Health and Prevention, the General Women's Union, and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

Al-Dahi added that the two-day dialogue with the high-level UAE delegation aims to highlight achievements made by the UAE against the backdrop of the Arab Charter on Human Rights before issuing final recommendations.

He thanked the UAE for presenting its report according to article (48) of the Charter and praised its continuous, constructive cooperation and interaction with the Committee. The UAE was among the first Arab countries to endorse the Charter in 2006 and has been an active participant in the Committee's activities over the last ten years.

Al-Dahi also lauded an invitation by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation last November to an orientation workshop on the Arab human rights system conducted among representatives of governmental and non-governmental human rights organisations.