UN allows Palestinian President to address annual gathering via video

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) NEW YORK, 19th September, 2025 (WAM) – The United Nations General Assembly on Friday voted to allow Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to address next week’s annual gathering of world leaders by video, after the United States declined to grant him a visa to travel to New York.

The resolution was adopted with 145 votes in favor, five against, and six abstentions. Under its terms, Abbas and other senior Palestinian officials will be permitted to participate in UN meetings and conferences remotely over the coming year if they are unable to travel to the United States.

"The State of Palestine may submit a pre-recorded statement of its President, which will be played in the General Assembly Hall," said the resolution.

The General Assembly speeches are scheduled to begin on Tuesday after leaders gather on Monday for a summit.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio rescinded the visas of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and 80 other officials last month, citing national security interests.