India beat Oman to stay unbeaten in Asia Cup 2025 group stage

ABU DHABI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2025) India defeated Oman by 21 runs in the last group match of the Asia Cup T20 2025, securing their third consecutive victory and finishing at the top of their group with six points.

Batting first after winning the toss, India posted 188 for 8 in 20 overs. Sanju Samson top-scored with 56 runs, while Abhishek Sharma made 38, Tilak Varma 29, and Axar Patel contributed 26 runs. For Oman, Shah Faisal, Jatin, and Aamir Kaleem picked up two wickets each.

In reply, Oman put up a spirited fight but fell short of the 189-run target, finishing on 167 for 4 in their allotted 20 overs.

Aamir Kaleem played a fine knock of 64, while Hammad Raza scored 51. India’s bowlers shared the wickets, with Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Kuldeep Yadav taking one apiece.

With this win, India remained unbeaten in the group stage, securing the top position with three wins out of three matches.

The Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025 begins tomorrow, with Pakistan and India qualifying from Group A, while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh advanced from Group B.