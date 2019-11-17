UrduPoint.com
UNICEF Praises Sheikha Faitma’s Local, International Support For Women And Children

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 08:15 PM

UNICEF praises Sheikha Faitma’s local, international support for women and children

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) Omar Abdi, Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, praised the leading role and efforts of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union,GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation,FDF, for her support of women’s and children’s rights, both locally and internationally.

"As we approach the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and World Children’s Day on 20th November, we thank Sheikha Fatima for supporting children’s and women’s rights locally, regionally and internationally, and for launching many initiatives that aim to improve the conditions of women and children, and empower them to acquire their full rights," he said.

Abdi also stressed the willingness of UNICEF to reinforce its partnerships to jointly achieve the "Sustainable Development Goals."

Abdi visited GWU headquarters today to honour Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the GWU, for supporting UNICEF and its programmes in the UAE.

Al Suwaidi welcomed Abdi and thanked him, while expressing her appreciation for the organisation’s work inside the country and its achievements that benefitted children, in light of their distinguished partnership, and upon the directives of Sheikha Fatima.

