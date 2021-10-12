VPS Healthcare to organise mammogram screenings across Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) VPS Healthcare is organising a mammogram screening campaign across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi starting 14th October for 30 days, as part of the ‘Pinktober’ campaign strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

Screenings will be conducted in 15 locations in Abu Dhabi for women over 40 years or those belonging to the high-risk groups. For those below the age of 40, the clinical staff will perform a physical examination and educate them on examining the breast oneself. Those, who could not avail of screenings at these locations, may receive a free mammogram screening at any of the VPS Healthcare’s Burjeel Hospitals in Abu Dhabi.

In a statement to Emirates news Agency (WAM), Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi, Director of Medical Oncology at VPS Healthcare, said, "We at VPS Healthcare and Burjeel hospitals aim to reach out to all eligible populations and create awareness about the disease.

The possibility of early detection increases the cure rate by more than 95 percent."

He also expressed his thanks to the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi and the Ministry of Health and Prevention for extending their support to make this campaign possible.

From his side, Dr. Ibrahim Husni Mohd Abugheida, Head of Radiation Oncology at Burjeel Medical City, said, "All should be aware of the signs and symptoms of breast cancer. It is also important to note that breast cancer can affect males as well."

The group will continue screening campaign in the coming months also by taking the mammogram truck to other emirates.