WAM Report: UAE election for membership in UN Security Council, Human Rights Council crowns its partnership with UN

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2021) Half a century of effective partnerships between the UAE and the United Nations was crowned by the country’s election for membership in the Security Council for the 2022-2023 term and the Human Rights Council for the 2022-2024 term.

The UAE has won a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council's 2022-2023 term through the elections held in June, but this will not be the first time, as the country also held this seat in 1986-1987.

Under the same framework, the UAE has accomplished another new international achievement by becoming a member of the Human Rights Council for the third time for the 2022-2024 term, by acquiring 180 votes during an election held on 14th October, 2021.

These two achievements will enhance the UAE’s prominent stature within the international community, as well as underscore its profound partnership with the UN for the past half a century.

Dena Assaf, UN Resident Coordinator in the UAE and Deputy Commissioner-General of the UN at the Expo 2020 Dubai, said the UAE has always supported the UN’s global, regional and local efforts.

The UAE today celebrated the annual UN Day, with a special celebration held at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Since the UAE joined the international organisation in 1971, it has demonstrated its commitment to international conventions and treaties, achieved international leadership in human rights, labour and women’s and children’s rights, as well as in humanitarian and relief aid areas.

It has also supported various UN agencies and commissions on many occasions, most notably in terms of maintaining international security and stability and promoting tolerance and dialogue.

The country has always sought to reinforce its membership in specialist UN agencies, including the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

The UAE has signed cooperation agreements with over 28 UN agencies covering some 80 consultancy and technical missions in the country for various ministries, Federal and local authorities.

The country also hosts the offices of a number of UN regional offices, including United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The UAE has provided free office space and financial contributions to UN agencies and non-governmental organisations at the International Humanitarian City in Dubai, and assists their work to send humanitarian aid to any disaster zone in the region.