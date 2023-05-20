UrduPoint.com

Wildfire Ravages Woodlands In Western Spain

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2023 | 03:15 PM

Wildfire ravages woodlands in western Spain

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2023) MADRID, 20th May, 2023 (WAM) – Officials said that emergency crews evacuated around 600 villagers in western Spain overnight as a wildfire blamed on arsonists ravaged up to 8,000 hectares (19,800 acres) near the border with Portugal, Reuters reported.

Strong winds were making it harder to control the blaze in the densely forested areas of Las Hurdes and Sierra de Gata in the Extremadura region, emergency services said on Friday.

People from three villages - Cadalso, Descargamaría and Robledillo de Gata - were evacuated and three roads in the area were closed, the Civil Guard said.

