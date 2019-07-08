ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2019) The Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award, HIPA, has concluded the April and May editions, which were titled ‘The Sea’ and ‘Traditions’ respectively.

A total of Ten winners were announced for both contests with submissions being received under the hashtag #HIPAContest_TheSea for the April edition and #HIPAContest_Traditions for May. The contest winners hailed were from; UAE, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Iran, Oman, India and Turkey.

April’s ‘People’s Choice Award’ winner was Arief Adhari @arief.photo from Indonesia and received a new CANON EOS M50 Camera, courtesy of Canon middle East.

"The photograph was taken in the Talsayan Sea on the island of Dirawan, Indonesia in 2017. Some whale sharks were swimming near traditional fishing boats. I was very happy to win the competition again, after having won the Ramadan 2016 edition," Adhari said.

May’s ‘People’s Choice Award’ winner was Mayank J. Prajapati @mayank.prajapati.9026 from India and received a new SONY Alpha a6300, courtesy of Sony Middle East.

"The photo was taken during the annual Gangaur Folk Art Festival in Udaipur, Rajasthan. ‘Ghumar’ is the name of the folk dance performed by women in traditional costumes called ‘Sari’, which also cover their faces. The picture is entitled ‘Harmony’, where gratitude, simplicity, harmony of colours and movement stand out," he noted.

Commenting on the award, Ali bin Thalith, HIPA Secretary-General, said, "The photographic lens is always on the endless pursuit of mystery; under the sea is one of its favourite hiding spots. The sea has long captured the interest and adventurous spirit of photographers all around the world. The quality of submissions reflects the awe-inspiring nature of our marine life.