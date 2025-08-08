Open Menu

World Robot Conference Opens In Beijing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2025 | 02:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2025) The World Robot Conference (WRC) opened in Beijing on Friday, with more than 100 cutting-edge robotics products making their debuts, nearly twice as many as last year.

Running from Friday to Tuesday in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, also known as Beijing E-Town, the 2025 edition of the conference is held under the theme "Making Robots Smarter, Making Embodied Agents More Intelligent".

The 2025 WRC will feature forums, exhibitions, competitions and networking events, with about 200 leading robotics companies from around the world presenting over 1,500 exhibits.

More than 400 guests, including domestic and international scientists, top experts, representatives from international organisations, and entrepreneurs, will attend the main forum and over 20 thematic forums to discuss technology and industry trends, technology applications, and innovations in the field of robotics.

A key feature will be the debut of cutting-edge products, ranging from agile quadruped robots, rescue robots, and inspection robots to novel catheter-shaping robots and robotic lawn mowers, offering attendees a glimpse into the future of intelligent machines.

Humanoid robots remain a major attraction of the conference, with 50 manufacturers of full-body humanoid robots showcasing their latest innovations.

More than 31 side events will be held during the conference to strengthen international cooperation, expand real-world applications including standard testing, accelerate technological breakthroughs, and promote industrial talent cultivation.

In 2024, China accounted for two-thirds of global robot patent applications and produced 556,000 industrial robots, remaining the world's top manufacturer.

