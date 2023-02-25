World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi begins Friday at Yas Marina Circuit

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2023 | 04:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2023) Preparations are in full swing to host the World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi, presented by Daman, which will be held on 3rd and 4th March.

Organised by Abu Dhabi sports Council (ADSC), the two-day event, which will take place at Yas Marina Circuit, features some of the world’s leading elite triathletes.

With less than one week to go until the start of the opening round of the Series, which is being hosted in Abu Dhabi for the eighth year, the event brings together members of the community of all abilities to test themselves across the race’s route which combines swimming, cycling, and running.

Aligning its vision with the Government to increase participation and enable adults and children to adopt a healthy lifestyle, and improve the quality of life, ADSC has been key in staging various international and world class triathlon events, giving people of various capabilities a chance to participate alongside elite triathletes.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Rumaithi, Director of International Events at Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said, “The global popularity of triathlon is going from strength to strength and it’s no different in the UAE with many people regularly taking part in this multi-discipline sport.

The schedule of the World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi presented by Daman, has been carefully created to ensure there’s something for everyone, regardless of your abilities and we hope to see as many members of the public sign up and be part of this prestigious global event in what will be an enjoyable day out.”

While the infrastructure such as specially built cycling and running tracks have contributed to the growth of triathlon in the UAE and in Abu Dhabi, there are also a number of local events taking place that attract thousands of the communities.

The World Triathlon Championship Series race in Abu Dhabi provides a unique opportunity for people in the UAE to be part of a global event. Next weekend’s event features different Age Group race categories, designed to appeal to athletes of all ages and abilities – from first-time triathletes looking for a new challenge; to seasoned triathletes looking for a new personal record; to junior athletes from 6 years old and above.

The kids and juniors’ categories will take place on Friday 3rd March, while the adults’ events will be held on the Saturday.

