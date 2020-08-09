UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 19.65 Million, Death Toll At 725,334

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 11:00 AM

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 19.65 million, death toll at 725,334

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2020) More than 19.65 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 725,334​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Sunday.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Related Topics

China Died December Sunday 2019 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 9, 2020 in Pakistan

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Cricket: England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

10 hours ago

Indian minister warns against 'speculating' on air ..

10 hours ago

Virus-hit Berkshire Hathaway buys back more than $ ..

10 hours ago

UAE reunites Yemeni Jewish family after 15 years o ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.