Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 19.65 Million, Death Toll At 725,334
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 11:00 AM
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2020) More than 19.65 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 725,334 have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Sunday.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.