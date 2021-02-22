Zayed University welcomes new Provost and Chief Academic Officer

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth and President of Zayed University, has welcomed Professor Clayton MacKenzie upon joining Zayed University (ZU) as the new Provost and Chief Academic Officer (CAO) on Sunday, 21st February, 2021.

The President of ZU said that Professor MacKenzie’s joining is a "positive step towards achieving Zayed University's academic and institutional objectives and ensuring the progress of its students' personal and professional performance. His joining will enhance the university's reputation as a prestigious academic and research institution at on a local, regional and international level."

She affirmed ZU’s keenness to provide students with the necessary competencies and skills to improve employability rates of its’ graduates, in addition to supporting faculty members with all means and capabilities to boost academic research cooperation and the increase of publishing rate of academic research.

In turn, Professor MacKenzie said, "It is my great honour to join the ZU team and to be part of a university that is so fully committed to the well-being of students and to the progress of the UAE as a whole. Engaging with stakeholders within and outside the university, including our distinguished body of alumni, I will work hard to enhance the excellence of this fine, future-facing institution.

"

Professor Clayton McKinsie’s experience is highly notable across major academic units in Europe, Asia and Australia. He has devoted his career in developing interdisciplinary curricula, activating industry partnerships, and enabled the development of student-centered learning environments.

He notably led the overall development of the university’s globalisation strategy, recruitment, outreach and benchmarking. MacKenzie joined Zayed University after serving for four years as Provost and later acting President at the Hong Kong Baptist University, a leading liberal arts university in Hong Kong.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Graduate Certificate from the University of Rhodesia and was awarded his PhD from the University of Glasgow and his Teaching Qualification from the University of Strathclyde.

Prof. MacKenzie received his Diploma of education in Psychology from the University of Glasgow, Master of Education (Curriculum Studies) from University of Glasgow, Common Professional Exam (CPE in Law) from Manchester Metropolitan University, and Master of Laws (LLM - business Law) from the University of London.