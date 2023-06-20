(@FahadShabbir)

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Donors at a UN conference on Monday pledged close to $1.5 billion to combat the humanitarian crisis in Sudan and help its neighbours host refugees fleeing the fighting.

Sudan is descending into death and destruction at unprecedented speed, UN chief Antonio Guterres warned as he urged donors to step in and curb the unfolding catastrophe.

The conference comes midway through a three-day ceasefire which appeared to have brought calm to the capital Khartoum, after the failure of earlier truces to secure aid corridors.

"Today, donors have announced close to $1.5 billion for the humanitarian response to Sudan and the region," the UN's humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said, closing the conference hosted in Geneva.

"This crisis will require sustained financial support and I hope we can all keep Sudan at the top of our priorities." UN refugees chief Filippo Grandi added: "It is very important these contributions be clearly allocated and disbursed as quickly as possible because we're really short of funds." More than two months into the fighting, the United Nations is worried the crisis could spill over and destabilise neighbouring African states.

"The scale and speed of Sudan's descent into death and destruction is unprecedented," UN Secretary General Guterres told the conference.

"Without strong international support, Sudan could quickly become a locus of lawlessness, radiating insecurity across the region."