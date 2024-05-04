Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry seeks more vibrant role of lawyers for delivery of speedy justice

Praising the legal fraternity for its vibrant role in the uplift of all spheres of life, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry said that lawyers happen to be the most powerful section of our society

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Praising the legal fraternity for its vibrant role in the uplift of all spheres of life, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry said that lawyers happen to be the most powerful section of our society.

He was talking to a lawyer's delegation, led by President Nasir Masood Mughal Advocate, in the state metropolis on Saturday.

Speaking on this occasion, the AJK premier said that lawyers' role was crucial for the delivery of speedy and inexpensive justice to those in need, the supremacy of the constitution, and the rule of law in any society.

The welfare of the downtrodden sections of society, he said, was his government's first priority.

The delegation was comprised, besides the president, Waqar Farooq Abbasi, Advocate for the CBA Secretary General, Khawaja Amir Rashid, Advocate for Joint Secretary, Shazia Kayani, Advocate for Finance, and Sardar Ramzan, Advocate for Information.

On this occasion, the CBA President congratulated the PM on the approval of the Social Protection Ordinance.

