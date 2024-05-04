3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) The Dera police arrested the three drug peddlers and recovered 2455 grams of hashish, 769 grams of ice during the operation in the limits of Cantt police station here on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, SHO Police Station Cantt Gul Sher Khan with police team conducted the successful operation against the drug peddlers, during the operation police arrested the drug dealers Hafeezur Rahman son of Ghulam Shabir resident of New Bannu Chongi and 2455 grams of hashish recovered from his possession.

Similarly, police recovered 375 grams of ice from the possession of Shah Zaib son of Sanaullah resident of Awanaabad.

Meanwhile, 394 grams of ice recovered from the possession of Amir Muawiya, son of Azim Qureshi.

The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.