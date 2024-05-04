Open Menu

3 Drug Peddlers Arrested, Hashish Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2024 | 10:37 PM

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

The Dera police arrested the three drug peddlers and recovered 2455 grams of hashish, 769 grams of ice during the operation in the limits of Cantt police station here on Saturday

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) The Dera police arrested the three drug peddlers and recovered 2455 grams of hashish, 769 grams of ice during the operation in the limits of Cantt police station here on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, SHO Police Station Cantt Gul Sher Khan with police team conducted the successful operation against the drug peddlers, during the operation police arrested the drug dealers Hafeezur Rahman son of Ghulam Shabir resident of New Bannu Chongi and 2455 grams of hashish recovered from his possession.

Similarly, police recovered 375 grams of ice from the possession of Shah Zaib son of Sanaullah resident of Awanaabad.

Meanwhile, 394 grams of ice recovered from the possession of Amir Muawiya, son of Azim Qureshi.

The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.

Related Topics

Bannu Police Police Station Nasir From

Recent Stories

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

9 minutes ago
 1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: ..

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

45 seconds ago
 Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

48 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

9 minutes ago
 PCB proposes April 7 -May 20 window; tweaks in rul ..

PCB proposes April 7 -May 20 window; tweaks in rules for HBL PSL 2025

16 minutes ago
 CRD survey unveils 18% Pakistanis quit smoking

CRD survey unveils 18% Pakistanis quit smoking

1 hour ago
CPO orders prompt legal relief to masses

CPO orders prompt legal relief to masses

1 hour ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

1 hour ago
 NTUF granted patent for Innovative Multilayered Na ..

NTUF granted patent for Innovative Multilayered Natural Fiber Composite Helmet

1 hour ago
 Scholz says attacks on deputies 'threaten' democra ..

Scholz says attacks on deputies 'threaten' democracy

1 hour ago
 Arsenal sink Bournemouth to move four points clear ..

Arsenal sink Bournemouth to move four points clear in title race

2 hours ago
 New industrial policy to be announced soon: Rana T ..

New industrial policy to be announced soon: Rana Tanveer

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan