1496,990 Children Given Polio Drops In Five Days: DC
Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2024 | 10:36 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said on Saturday that 1496,990 children were dispensed polio vaccine in Faisalabad during five days of anti-polio drive
Chairing a meeting here, he reviewed the performance of anti polio teams and said that the government was spending huge funds for complete eradication of polio virus from the society.
Therefore, we all are duty bound to play an effective role for the success of anti polio drive, he added.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan, CEO Health Dr Asfandyar and others were also present during meeting.
