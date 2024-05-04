Open Menu

1496,990 Children Given Polio Drops In Five Days: DC

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2024 | 10:36 PM

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said on Saturday that 1496,990 children were dispensed polio vaccine in Faisalabad during five days of anti-polio drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said on Saturday that 1496,990 children were dispensed polio vaccine in Faisalabad during five days of anti-polio drive.

Chairing a meeting here, he reviewed the performance of anti polio teams and said that the government was spending huge funds for complete eradication of polio virus from the society.

Therefore, we all are duty bound to play an effective role for the success of anti polio drive, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan, CEO Health Dr Asfandyar and others were also present during meeting.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Polio All From Government

Recent Stories

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

13 minutes ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

5 minutes ago
 Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

13 minutes ago
 Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mob ..

Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police

3 minutes ago
 Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

3 minutes ago
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Ha ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry seeks more vibrant ..

3 minutes ago
 Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & suppo ..

Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & support to homeless children

3 minutes ago
 PCB proposes April 7 -May 20 window; tweaks in rul ..

PCB proposes April 7 -May 20 window; tweaks in rules for HBL PSL 2025

20 minutes ago
 Field hospitals now operational across Punjab: Azm ..

Field hospitals now operational across Punjab: Azma Bukhari

3 minutes ago
 PM takes notice of wheat procurement issues, forms ..

PM takes notice of wheat procurement issues, forms body to address farmers’ co ..

3 minutes ago
 IGP Punjab visits Special Branch Headquarters

IGP Punjab visits Special Branch Headquarters

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan