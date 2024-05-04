1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said on Saturday that 1496,990 children were dispensed polio vaccine in Faisalabad during five days of anti-polio drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said on Saturday that 1496,990 children were dispensed polio vaccine in Faisalabad during five days of anti-polio drive.

Chairing a meeting here, he reviewed the performance of anti polio teams and said that the government was spending huge funds for complete eradication of polio virus from the society.

Therefore, we all are duty bound to play an effective role for the success of anti polio drive, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan, CEO Health Dr Asfandyar and others were also present during meeting.