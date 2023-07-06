Open Menu

17 Now Dead In Gas Leak At South African Slum

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 02:10 PM

17 now dead in gas leak at South African slum

Johannesburg, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :At least 17 people, including three children, have died after a gas leak at a South African slum near Johannesburg, possibly linked to illegal mining operations, emergency services said on Thursday.

Initially, authorities had given a toll of around two dozen deaths from the leak on Wednesday night, although it had later been revised down to 16.

Panyaza Lesufi, premier of Gauteng province that encompasses South Africa's biggest city, said at the site of the disaster that one more person had died after being taken to hospital.

"There are five others that were later admitted this morning. There is one under oxygen... Those in the hospital, the total number is 11," he told reporters.

Fire and emergency services received a call around 8:00 pm (1800 GMT) n Wednesday about a gas explosion in the Angelo slum east of Johannesburg.

But on arrival they discovered it was "a gas leakage from a cylinder" containing a "poisonous gas", emergency services spokesman William Ntladi said.

He said the cause of the incident "is alleged to be a nitrate oxide gas leakage from the cylinder used in an illegal mining activity in and around the settlement".

"Apparently, the illegal miners used the gas to extrapolate gold out of the soil," he said.

When they arrived at the scene near the middle-class suburb of Boksburg, first responders found scores of people "lying all over the area, due to inhalation of this toxic gas", Ntladi said.

Related Topics

Died Johannesburg South Africa SITE Gas Gold All From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for inter ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for international protection of women r ..

14 minutes ago
 Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits s ..

Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits suicide

37 minutes ago
 Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passe ..

Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passes away at 48

54 minutes ago
 Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

1 hour ago
 PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Bu ..

PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Buner, Torghar districts

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on Independence Day

2 hours ago
Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB m ..

Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB management committee

3 hours ago
 Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bri ..

Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bridge between both countries: Ma ..

3 hours ago
 Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cu ..

Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers draw

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous