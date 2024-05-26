Talat Hussain Performed On Rangeela’s Voice In Film ‘Insan Aur Aadmi’
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2024 | 07:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Renowned actor, director and voice-over artist Talat Hussain, passed away on Sunday at 83 after a protracted illness.
Talat's daughter, Tazeen Hussain, shared the sad news on Instagram, revealing that her father had been battling dementia and dealing with a chest infection.
According to a report on social media, the veteran artist also worked in 20 films including a Turkish, Norwegian and Indian films.
Talat made his debut with Fazal Karim Fazli’s movie ‘Chiragh Jalta Raha’, in which he played the role of the younger brother of actress Deeba.
This film also introduced Muhammad Ali, Zeba, Deeba and Kamal Irani to the Pakistani film industry.
Legend Rangeela although sang many songs in his tuneful voice and mostly picturised on him and highly acclaimed, however, a beautiful romantic song 'Hum ne tum se piyar kiya hay' in Rangeela’s voice was picturised on Talat Hussain in Shabab Kernvi’s film ‘Insan aur Aadmi’ which was released in late 60.
Moreover, the legend also acted on Singer Ghulam Ali's Ghazal in Pervaiz Malik's Block Buster 'Kamyabi'
