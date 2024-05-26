Open Menu

Talat Hussain Performed On Rangeela’s Voice In Film ‘Insan Aur Aadmi’

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Talat Hussain performed on Rangeela’s voice in film ‘Insan Aur Aadmi’

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Renowned actor, director and voice-over artist Talat Hussain, passed away on Sunday at 83 after a protracted illness.

Talat's daughter, Tazeen Hussain, shared the sad news on Instagram, revealing that her father had been battling dementia and dealing with a chest infection.

According to a report on social media, the veteran artist also worked in 20 films including a Turkish, Norwegian and Indian films.

Talat made his debut with Fazal Karim Fazli’s movie ‘Chiragh Jalta Raha’, in which he played the role of the younger brother of actress Deeba.

This film also introduced Muhammad Ali, Zeba, Deeba and Kamal Irani to the Pakistani film industry.

Legend Rangeela although sang many songs in his tuneful voice and mostly picturised on him and highly acclaimed, however, a beautiful romantic song 'Hum ne tum se piyar kiya hay' in Rangeela’s voice was picturised on Talat Hussain in Shabab Kernvi’s film ‘Insan aur Aadmi’ which was released in late 60.

Moreover, the legend also acted on Singer Ghulam Ali's Ghazal in Pervaiz Malik's Block Buster 'Kamyabi'

Related Topics

Pakistan India Film And Movies Social Media Muhammad Ali Ghulam Ali Talat Hussain Sunday Industry Instagram Sad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

11 hours ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

23 hours ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

1 day ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

1 day ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

1 day ago
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

1 day ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

1 day ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

1 day ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

1 day ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

1 day ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous