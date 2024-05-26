Famous actor Adeeb remembered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The 18th death anniversary of renowned actor of urdu and Punjabi films Adeeb was observed here and across the country on Sunday.

His real name was Muzaffar Ahmed. He was born in Kashmir in 1934.

Adeeb worked both in Urdu and Punjabi films. Some of his famous films were Maula Jutt, Wehshi Gujjar, Ailaan, Dil Aur Duniya, Naaz, Shireen Farhaad and Haider Ali.

He died in Lahore at the age of 72 due to cardiac arrest.