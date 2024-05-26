Famous Actor Adeeb Remembered
Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2024 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The 18th death anniversary of renowned actor of urdu and Punjabi films Adeeb was observed here and across the country on Sunday.
His real name was Muzaffar Ahmed. He was born in Kashmir in 1934.
Adeeb worked both in Urdu and Punjabi films. Some of his famous films were Maula Jutt, Wehshi Gujjar, Ailaan, Dil Aur Duniya, Naaz, Shireen Farhaad and Haider Ali.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Talat Hussain performed on Rangeela’s voice in film ‘Insan Aur Aadmi’52 minutes ago
-
Igniting flame of hope for hockey’s revival in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
NAPA chairman, BoD condolences Talat Hussain's death2 hours ago
-
Ziarat Library - fulfillment of a lost reverie11 hours ago
-
Igniting flame of hope for hockey’s revival in Pakistan11 hours ago
-
South Punjab - a treasure trove of culture, heritage11 hours ago
-
Unhealthy junk food harming children health11 hours ago
-
Culture Minister grieves over death of folk artist Faqir Roshan Jhatial7 days ago
-
Tightening noose around wheat hoarders, exploiters7 days ago
-
Exploring IT potential for economic growth7 days ago
-
Spiking divorce rate, a threat to our social fabric7 days ago
-
Women empowerment vital in bringing about positive social change8 days ago