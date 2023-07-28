2CV classic car meet gets show on the road

Delémont, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Around 5,000 Citroen 2CVs from across the globe are tootling into the Swiss countryside this week for a mass gathering celebrating the instantly recognizable French classic car.

The 24th World Meeting of 2CV Friends, in Delemont in the Jura region, has brought 2CVs of all shapes, sizes, and colours to northwest Switzerland.

The 2CV -- which stands for "deux chevaux", meaning "two horsepower" -- was launched in 1948 as French carmaker Citroen's answer to Germany's Volkswagen Beetle.

Considered an economical choice for consumers, more than five million 2CVs rolled off the production lines until 1990, when Citroen had to stop producing them due to emissions standards.

The six-day event in Delemont began on Tuesday and ends on Sunday.

2CVs from 30 countries are taking part, from neighbouring countries including France, Germany, and Austria, elsewhere in Europe such as Greece and the Netherlands, and some from as far as Australia.

"I think the magic of the 2CV, it's iconically French. It's the perfect design. But it's so simple, it's so easy to maintain, it's so easy to understand," said Matt Damper, who came from Britain with his son.

"It's almost adopted as a member of the family.

"It's a way of life; it's not just a car."