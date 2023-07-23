Open Menu

3 Dead As Wall Collapses In South Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi Published July 23, 2023 | 03:10 PM

3 dead as wall collapses in south Afghanistan

Afghanstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :KANDAHAR, Afghanistan, July 22 (Xinhua) -- At least three people died and four others were wounded when the wall of a family's house collapsed in south Afghanistan's Kandahar province, police spokesman Hafiz Saber said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday evening in Police District 09 of Kandahar city, the provincial capital, Saber said.

"A man, a woman and a child have lost their lives, while other children sustained injuries in the mud-made wall collapse," the spokesman told Xinhua.

The wounded were taken to the local Mirwais Hospital for treatment, according to him.

Mud-made and rain-soaked walls of houses pose a threat to residents in the impoverished country.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Died Kandahar Man July Women Family

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on Jul ..

UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

14 hours ago
 4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

16 hours ago
 Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

16 hours ago
Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 per ..

Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 personnel

16 hours ago
 Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

16 hours ago
 Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

16 hours ago
 ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review secur ..

ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review security arrangements for Muharram

16 hours ago
 Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iq ..

Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Punjab Assembly calls on P ..

16 hours ago
 Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous