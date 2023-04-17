7 spotted seals released into ocean

DALIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) --:On Sunday, seven spotted seals were released into the waters of Liaodong Bay, off Dalian City in northeast China's Liaoning Province.

Among these seals, five were wild cubs separated from their mothers and were rescued by the Liaoning Ocean and Fisheries Science Research Institute in February, while the other two were artificially bred.

"Now is the time when spotted seals are active in our country's waters, and the Huping island where we released them is one of their land habitats," said Tian Jiashen, the deputy researcher at the institute, adding that releasing them here will help them integrate into the population.

Tian stated that rescuing and releasing the seals into the ocean can help improve their survival rate in the wild and have positive significance for the protection of the spotted seal population.

Under top-class national protection in China, the spotted seal is the only pinniped marine mammal to breed in Chinese waters.

The seals come to Liaodong Bay from cold waters at high latitudes from November to December every year, prey and rest in the area, and return northwards from April to May.