UrduPoint.com

7 Spotted Seals Released Into Ocean

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2023 | 10:20 AM

7 spotted seals released into ocean

DALIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) --:On Sunday, seven spotted seals were released into the waters of Liaodong Bay, off Dalian City in northeast China's Liaoning Province.

Among these seals, five were wild cubs separated from their mothers and were rescued by the Liaoning Ocean and Fisheries Science Research Institute in February, while the other two were artificially bred.

"Now is the time when spotted seals are active in our country's waters, and the Huping island where we released them is one of their land habitats," said Tian Jiashen, the deputy researcher at the institute, adding that releasing them here will help them integrate into the population.

Tian stated that rescuing and releasing the seals into the ocean can help improve their survival rate in the wild and have positive significance for the protection of the spotted seal population.

Under top-class national protection in China, the spotted seal is the only pinniped marine mammal to breed in Chinese waters.

The seals come to Liaodong Bay from cold waters at high latitudes from November to December every year, prey and rest in the area, and return northwards from April to May.

Related Topics

China Dalian February April May November December Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

1 hour ago
 Former Sudanese PM says Sudan is at &#039;catastro ..

Former Sudanese PM says Sudan is at &#039;catastrophic&#039; moment, calls for i ..

9 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini meets Deputy Secretary of US T ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets Deputy Secretary of US Treasury, senior officials from ..

10 hours ago
 SSC to organise a conference on UAE&#039;s future ..

SSC to organise a conference on UAE&#039;s future in sport

11 hours ago
 Official volunteer platform Certificate accepted f ..

Official volunteer platform Certificate accepted for participation in SAVW

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.