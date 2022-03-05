UrduPoint.com

African Experts Call For Climate-proofing Farming Systems To Overcome Hunger

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2022 | 03:00 PM

African experts call for climate-proofing farming systems to overcome hunger

NAIROBI, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) --:The eradication of hunger and malnutrition in Africa will only be realized once governments leverage nature-based interventions to strengthen the resilience of farming systems in the face of climatic stresses, experts said on Friday.

Speaking at a forum in the resort town of Naivasha, located about 100 kilometers northwest of the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, the experts were unanimous on the need to climate-proof the continent's agriculture sector amid threats posed by extreme weather events.

Kwame Ababio, a senior program officer of Climate Change and Environment at the African Union(AU) said that investments in farming practices that strike harmony with nature could offer a long-term solution to the continent's endemic food insecurity.

He said the emerging policy and scientific consensus in the continent was the need to strengthen climate resilience of subsistence agriculture through adoption of appropriate irrigation technologies, use of compost manure and diversification.

>