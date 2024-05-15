- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Maritime Affairs Minister attends 16th Annual All Pakistan Chambers Presidents' Conference
Maritime Affairs Minister Attends 16th Annual All Pakistan Chambers Presidents' Conference
Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 11:09 PM
Federal Minister for Naval Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh Wednesday attended the 16th Annual All Pakistan Chambers Presidents' Conference as a special guest
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Naval Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh Wednesday attended the 16th Annual All Pakistan Chambers Presidents' Conference as a special guest.
According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, the conference was organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
On this occasion, the Federal Minister discussed important issues related to the country's economy with business people.
Recent Stories
Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference in judiciary
Paramedical Association delegation calls on provincial president of PA Salam in ..
NCRC delegation discusses out of school children issue with Sindh Education mini ..
PFA imposes fine on bakeries on expired items
Iranian cultural counselor stresses family's role in societal resilience amid Pa ..
Ambassador Amna highlights Pakistani women’s role in economic development
MoU signs between WAPDA, GB Scouts to provide security to Diamer Bhasha dam proj ..
Price Magistrates continues action against profiteers
Police foils smuggling attempt of non-custom paid products
Dacoit killed, cop injured in encounter
Special Judge Anti Corruption repatriated to SHC
SC adjourns plots allotment case till May 21
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference in judiciary11 minutes ago
-
Paramedical Association delegation calls on provincial president of PA Salam in Quetta9 minutes ago
-
PFA imposes fine on bakeries on expired items9 minutes ago
-
Iranian cultural counselor stresses family's role in societal resilience amid Palestinian struggle13 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Amna highlights Pakistani women’s role in economic development13 minutes ago
-
MoU signs between WAPDA, GB Scouts to provide security to Diamer Bhasha dam project13 minutes ago
-
Price Magistrates continues action against profiteers13 minutes ago
-
Police foils smuggling attempt of non-custom paid products13 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed, cop injured in encounter13 minutes ago
-
Special Judge Anti Corruption repatriated to SHC34 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns plots allotment case till May 2134 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab pins badges to promoted DSPs34 minutes ago