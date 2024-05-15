Open Menu

Maritime Affairs Minister Attends 16th Annual All Pakistan Chambers Presidents' Conference

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 11:09 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Naval Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh Wednesday attended the 16th Annual All Pakistan Chambers Presidents' Conference as a special guest.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, the conference was organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

On this occasion, the Federal Minister discussed important issues related to the country's economy with business people.

