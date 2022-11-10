UrduPoint.com

Apple Limits File-sharing For Chinese IPhone Users After Anti-govt Protest

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Apple limited file-sharing for Chinese iPhone users Thursday, a month after reports that anti-government protestors used the function to share digital leaflets with strangers.

Smartphones sold by Apple in China can now only receive files from non-contacts for 10 minutes through the AirDrop mechanism before the feature automatically shuts off.

AirDrop did not previously have a time limit.

The update, rolled out in the operating system released overnight, means iPhone users will have to deliberately turn AirDrop on shortly before a file is shared to receive it.

This makes it virtually impossible to receive unexpected files from strangers.

