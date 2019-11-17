UrduPoint.com
Aramco says to sell 1.5% in IPO worth at least $24 bn

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Saudi Aramco said Sunday it would sell 1.5 percent of the company in a blockbuster IPO worth at least $24 billion which values it at up to $1.71 trillion.

"The base offer size will be 1.

5 percent of the company's outstanding shares," the state-owned energy giant said in a statement that set the price range at 30-32 Saudi Riyals per share ($8-8.5).

The offering is scaled down from original plans which had aimed for a $2.0 trillion valuation, but it could still rival the world's biggest listing so far -- the $25 billion float of Chinese retail giant Alibaba in 2014.

