Asian stock market close Friday with gains

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Major stock exchanges in Asia closed with gains on Friday. The Asia Dow, which includes blue-chip companies in the region, added 49 points, or 1.47%, to 3,387 at 1053 GMT.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 stock exchange increased 176 points, or 0.66%, to 26,781 points.

The Hang Seng, the benchmark for blue-chip stocks trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange, was the best performer of the day by rising 581 points, or 2.89%, to 20,697.

China's Shanghai Stock Exchange increased 7 points, or 0.23%, to close at 3,130 points. The Indian Sensex benchmark added 632 points, or 1.17%, to end the day at 54,884. The Singapore index rose 21 points, or 0.67%, to finish at 3,230 points.