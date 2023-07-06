Open Menu

At Least 27 Killed In Mexico Bus Plunge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2023 | 01:50 AM

At least 27 killed in Mexico bus plunge

Oaxaca, Mexico, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :At least 27 people were killed in Mexico when a passenger bus careened off a mountain road and plummeted into a ravine Wednesday in the southern state of Oaxaca, police said.

Images from the scene showed the mangled wreckage of the vehicle lying on its side at the bottom of a steep cliff as rescuers worked nearby.

"According to a preliminary toll, 27 people died and 17 injured were transferred to different hospitals in the region for medical attention," Oaxaca state prosecutor Bernardo Rodriguez Alamilla told AFP by telephone.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the accident, with early indications suggesting mechanical failure, he added.

At least six of the injured were unconscious and in serious condition when they were rushed to hospital, according to the civil protection agency.

The bus, operated by a local transport company, had left the capital Mexico City on Tuesday night and was heading for the town of Santiago de Yosondua, authorities said.

"The driver of the vehicle presumably lost control... and unfortunately it fell into a ravine more than 25 meters (80 feet) deep," a state official, Jesus Romero, said at a press conference.

The company operating the bus provides a daily service from Mexico City, he said.

Injured passengers were transferred to hospitals in the area, while emergency services retrieved the bodies of those killed, Romero added.

The accident happened in Magdalena Penasco, a town located in a mountainous area home to remote communities, winding roads and steep ravines.

"We deeply regret the accident that occurred in Magdalena Penasco," Oaxaca state governor Salomon Jara wrote on social media, offering condolences to the families of the deceased.

"Our government personnel are already working on the rescue operation and to provide all the support to the injured people," he said.

Police images published on social media showed the top half of the bus almost completely destroyed.

Deadly road accidents are common in Mexico, usually due to high speeds, poor vehicle conditions or driver fatigue.

Many people rely on buses, sometimes operated by small transportation companies serving remote communities with aging vehicles.

Crashes involving freight trucks have also increased on the country's highways.

On Wednesday, a fiery smash involving cargo vehicles left eight people injured on a highway in the central state of Queretaro, authorities said.

In May, at least 18 Mexican tourists died when their bus plunged into a ravine in the western state of Nayarit.

The same month, 13 people were killed when a passenger van and a semi-truck collided on a highway in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas.

Road safety campaigners have called for stricter regulations, such as a ban on trucks pulling two cargo trailers.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Governor Poor Social Media Company Driver Vehicles Road Vehicle Died Magdalena Santiago Queretaro Oaxaca Mexico City Same Van Mexico May All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to be ..

Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to begin tomorrow in Geneva

11 minutes ago
 UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidenc ..

UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidency with 7 resolutions adopted, ..

41 minutes ago
 UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that de ..

UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that delivers for all : COP28 Preside ..

41 minutes ago
 OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting ..

OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting stability, balance of oil mark ..

1 hour ago
 Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-ex ..

Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-exports estimated at AED 48 bill ..

2 hours ago
 Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kas ..

Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kashmir Martyrs Day

2 hours ago
CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

2 hours ago
 Ukrainian Accused of 2015 Bombing Blows Himself Up ..

Ukrainian Accused of 2015 Bombing Blows Himself Up in Kiev Court - Minister

2 hours ago
 OPEC Considers Russia Important Ally in Stabilizin ..

OPEC Considers Russia Important Ally in Stabilizing Oil Markets - Secretary Gene ..

2 hours ago
 Medvedev vows 'won't be selfish kid' at Wimbledon

Medvedev vows 'won't be selfish kid' at Wimbledon

2 hours ago
 Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in rain-hit first ODI

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in rain-hit first ODI

2 hours ago
 Sharjeel terms July 5 as Black Day in history of P ..

Sharjeel terms July 5 as Black Day in history of Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous