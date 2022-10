(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gold Coast, Australia, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Brief scores after the West Indies innings in the first Twenty20 international against Australia on the Gold Coast Wednesday: West Indies: 145-9 in 20 overs (Kyle Mayers 39, Odean Smith 27; Josh Hazlewood 3-35, Pat Cummins 2-22, Mitchell Starc 2-40)Toss: Australia