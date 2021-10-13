UrduPoint.com

Australian Man 'stole' Tag From Great White Shark

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 09:10 AM

Australian man 'stole' tag from great white shark

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :An Australian man has been charged with stealing a monitoring tag from a great white shark, reportedly setting off a string of false shark alarms in Western Australia.

Police in the town of Albany charged the 48-year-old man with stealing an "acoustic monitor tag" used to track great white sharks off the coast, they said in a statement received Wednesday.

He is to face Albany magistrates court on November 4.

Tagged sharks trigger an alarm when they swim within range of a network of 34 receivers dotted along the West Australian coast, giving people real-time warnings of the danger at key locations.

Though police gave no further details, a report in the West Australian newspaper said the man removed the tag when he caught a great white shark by mistake and then released it alive.

The tag then allegedly set off shark alarms seven times between August 13 and September 4, the paper said.

