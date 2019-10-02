UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Teen 'deliberately' Mowed Down, Killed 20 Kangaroos

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 09:50 AM

Australian teen 'deliberately' mowed down, killed 20 kangaroos

Sydney, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :An Australian teenager has been charged over the deaths of 20 kangaroos, which he allegedly mowed down with his truck in a killing spree that lasted an hour.

The dead kangaroos, including two joeys, were found littered over roads in Tura Beach, 450 kilometres (280 miles) south of Sydney, on Sunday morning.

At least three other joeys were orphaned as a result of the disturbing attack, according to wildlife rescue group WIRES.

Police said Wednesday the man, 19, had been arrested and charged with animal cruelty offences on Tuesday.

The man allegedly hit and killed the marsupials with his utility vehicle late on Saturday night.

"We take incidents such as these very seriously and anyone who engages in activities such as these will face the full brunt of the law," Bega Valley chief inspector Peter Volf said.

Though the sight of dead kangaroos by the roadside is not uncommon in New South Wales state -- where about 90 percent of car crashes are caused by collisions with the animals -- the scale and allegedly intentional nature of the incident shocked locals.

"It was a very unpleasant sight," resident Rob Evans told the ABC. "Police see an awful lot of things, but you could see that they were shocked as well." WIRES said the incident came to its attention when police brought a six-month-old orphaned joey to one of its volunteers at 1.30am on Sunday. Two others aged around nine months old were discovered later.

The group said it was "horrified" by the "apparent act of cruelty", with the three surviving joeys now requiring round-the-clock care.

Eastern grey kangaroos usually begin venturing out of their mother's pouch at about nine months of age, but are not fully independent until they reach 18 months.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Police Vehicle Car Sydney Man Tura Wales Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

27 minutes ago

UAE wins ICAO membership for fifth consecutive tim ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Tonga discuss fostering ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler meets top Arab artists at opening of ..

10 hours ago

Ineos among 11 teams to file UCI complaint

10 hours ago

Global stocks turn lower on US manufacturing surve ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.