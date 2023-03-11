- Home
Baseball: World Baseball Classic Results
Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2023 | 01:00 PM
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :results from the fourth day of the World Baseball Classic on Saturday: Pool A At Taichung, Taiwan: Panama bt Italy 2-0 Pool BAt Tokyo:Australia bt China 12-2
