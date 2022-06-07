UrduPoint.com

Beijing Reports 5 New Local COVID-19 Infections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2022 | 04:40 PM

BEIJING, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Beijing reported five new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases during the 15 hours leading up to 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to local authorities.

The cases were detected across two districts in Beijing, with three in Changping, and two in Fengtai, Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, told a press briefing on Tuesday, adding that all the new cases were reported among those quarantined for observation.

The Chinese capital reported two locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Monday.

The city currently has one high-risk area for COVID-19 and four medium-risk areas.

