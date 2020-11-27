Beijing storm into last 16, deja vu for Perth Glory

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Beijing Guoan and Ulsan Hyundai Motors continued their relentless march in the Asian Champions League at the expense of Australian sides who suffered another day of misery on Friday.

While Beijing Guoan stormed into the last-16 phase of the tournament with a 2-0 win over Melbourne Victory in Group E, Ulsan Hyundai Motors edged past Perth Glory by a similar margin to boost their chances of qualifying from Group F.

Bruno Genesio's Beijing Guoan have yet to drop a point, their fourth win in as many matches proving they are the team to beat in this year's competition as they made the next stage with two matches to spare.

Spaniard Jonathan Viera was Beijing's star on Friday, scoring their first goal with a superb finish in the ninth minute and providing the assist to Zhang Yuning in the 35th for their second win over Melbourne Victory in three days.