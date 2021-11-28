UrduPoint.com

Belenenses Start With Nine Players Against Benfica

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 09:10 AM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Portuguese club Belenenses started a league game against Benfica on Saturday with only nine players, including two goalkeepers after a reported Covid-19 outbreak.

Belenenses played one of their goalkeepers, Joao Monteiro, outfield and had no substitutes at the Estadio Nacional where Benfica strolled into a 7-0 lead before half-time.

Reports in Portugal said Belenenses had been hit by an outbreak of Covid.

Belenenses coach Filipe Candido had indicated on Saturday that he would have to promote some under-23 players due to numerous injuries and suspensions.

Manchester City's Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva wrote on Twitter: "What is this? Am I the only one who doesn't understand why the game hasn't been postponed?"Belenenses sat 16th in the Primeira Liga at the start of the game while Benfica were third.

