Biden Says US Committed To 'repair And Revitalize' Ties With EU

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 11:10 PM

Biden says US committed to 'repair and revitalize' ties with EU

Washington, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden pledged Friday to "repair and revitalize" ties with the European Union after Washington and Brussels agreed to suspend tariffs imposed in a trade dispute involving Boeing and Airbus.

The White House said Biden had spoken with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, agreeing to suspend the tariffs and "work toward resolving these long running disputes at the WTO.""He underscored his support for the European Union and his commitment to repair and revitalize the US-EU partnership," the White House said.

