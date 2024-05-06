Man Involved In Supplying Narcotics To Students Held With 1.48kg Hashish
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2024 | 06:38 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Kot Addu City Police arrested a notorious drug trafficker allegedly involved in supplying narcotics substances to students and recovered 1.48 kilogram of hashish from his possession, police said on Monday.
Accused Arab Gull was arrested with the narcotics substance in sizable quantity in an operation carried out by SHO City Kot Addu Nasir Abbasi, SI Zia Ur Rahman and their team. The SHO said that in addition to targeting the younger generation, the accused was also supplying drugs to people in different parts of the city.
He said, a case under section 9-c has been registered and pledged to continue operations against drug dealers as per orders of DPO Muzaffargarh Syed Husnain Haidar.
