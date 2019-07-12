UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Body Count Hits 68 Since Migrant Boat Sinking Off Tunisia

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 02:10 AM

Body count hits 68 since migrant boat sinking off Tunisia

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The Red Crescent said 38 more bodies were recovered Thursday from the sea off Tunisia, raising to 68 the number found since an Italy-bound boat filled with migrants sank last week.

Thirty-six of the apparent victims were found close to Zarzis in southeast Tunisia and two off the nearby island of Djerba, the Tunisian Red Crescent's Mongi Slim told AFP.

A Malian survivor, one of only three to have escaped with their lives, has told the UN's International Organization for Migration that 86 people had been on board the dinghy which capsized on July 1.

The boat, filled with mostly African migrants, tipped over shortly after setting out from the Libyan town of Zuwara, west of Tripoli, with the aim of reaching Italy.

Libya has in recent years been a major departure point for migrants seeking to reach Europe in perilous journeys across the Mediterranean.

Related Topics

United Nations Europe Tripoli Zarzis Italy Tunisia July From Slim

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed updated on reconstruction project ..

1 hour ago

Ex-US Inspection Chief Says INF Should Be Expanded ..

2 hours ago

8 killed in Upper Kohistan Jeep accident

2 hours ago

Iran's Alleged Attempt to Seize UK Tanker Could Ca ..

2 hours ago

US Condemns Iran's Alleged Harassment of British V ..

2 hours ago

104 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.