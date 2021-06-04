UrduPoint.com
Bomb Threat On Air France Flight Causes Security Scare

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 12:40 AM

Paris, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :An Air France plane flying to Paris on Thursday received a mid-air bomb threat, causing a security scare that saw a fighter jet scrambled to escort it to Charles de Gaulle airport.

The plane, travelling from N'Djamena in Chad, was searched after landing in the French capital and no device was found, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced on Twitter.

A spokesman for the air force told AFP that the pilot of the plane had informed air traffic control that he had received a bomb threat over the radio during the flight.

"This type of threat is unusual and will lead to an investigation," the spokesperson said.

A Rafale fighter jet was scrambled to escort the plane to Charles to Gaulle airport where all of the passengers were disembarked safely.

An airport source said that the plane parked in a special area reserved for security operations, and searches of the seating area and the baggage bays took place.

Elite fast-response security forces were on the scene briefly, but departed, the source said.

