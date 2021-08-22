UrduPoint.com

Bosz Slams Lyon's 'under-12s' After Clermont Draw

Sun 22nd August 2021

Bosz slams Lyon's 'under-12s' after Clermont draw

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Lyon coach Peter Bosz said on Sunday his side made mistakes like an "under-12s" team as they let a two-goal lead slip to draw 3-3 at home to French Ligue 1 new boys Clermont.

The visitors' Kosovo winger Elbasan Rashani scored twice in the final 10 minutes after Bosz's outfit had led 3-1 at half-time.

Lyon were whistled off the field by their supporters at full-time as Dutchman Bosz, who joined in the close season after a spell at Bayer Leverkusen, remains without a win in three games this term.

"I am of course very disappointed. We didn't defend well. We should have scored a fourth," Bosz said.

"I saw things you don't even see at under-12s level. It's a problem of confidence," he added.

Bosz dropped Brazilian defender Marcelo who was sent to train with the club's reserves as punishment for "inappropriate behaviour" after last Sunday's 3-0 loss at Angers.

Moussa Dembele, 25, who spent the latter part of last season on-loan at Atletico Madrid, got the 34,000 crowd going when he opened his account for the new campaign after just five minutes from the penalty spot after he was fouled by Johan Gastien.

Seven minutes later, the outfit from the Auvergne were all-square as Lyon defender Sinaly Diomande repeated team-mate Marcelo's feat from last weekend with an own goal.

Bosz's side took control of the fixture again after 20 minutes with Dembele claiming his second despite VAR being used to check for an offside.

- Lille like Lyon - The hosts' best goal came in first half injury time as Brazilian pair Bruno Guimaraes and Lucas Paqueta combined sublimely before Paqueta smoothly side-footed his finish into the bottom corner.

With 10 minutes to play, Clermont, in their first season in the French top-flight, cut the deficit as Rashani claimed his maiden goal since joining the club from Erzurumspor in July.

The comeback was complete afer 91 minutes as 28-year-old Rashani, born in Sweden, headed home from a cross by first-half culprit Gastien.

Later, second-placed Angers head to Bordeaux, there is a Breton derby between Rennes and Nantes for the 81st time before Marseille head along the Mediterranean coast to face Nice.

On Saturday, champions Lille drew 1-1 with Saint-Etienne and like Lyon are still without a victory so far.

On Friday, Paris Saint-Germain made it three wins out of three as Kylian Mbappe and Angel di Maria both netted in a 4-2 win at Brest.

Lionel Messi and Neymar missed the fixture with the Argentina star set to make his PSG debut at Reims next Sunday.

