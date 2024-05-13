PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Irish counterpart Brian Mac Neice

(@Abdulla99267510)

The meeting begins with a warm welcome from Chairman Mac Neice, who expressed gratitude for Naqvi’s visit.

DUBLIN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13th, 2024) A significant meeting took place between Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB), and Brian Mac Neice, Chairman of Ireland Cricket.

The meeting began with a warm welcome from Chairman Mac Neice, who expressed gratitude for Naqvi’s visit.

Symbolizing their camaraderie, Mac Neice presented Naqvi with an Ireland team shirt and cap.

The discussions covered various topics, including plans for a women’s cricket series, and both parties agreed on the importance of fostering women’s cricket through bilateral engagements.

Looking forward, Ireland’s cricket team is set to tour Pakistan in August-September next year, strengthening their cricketing ties.

Naqvi also mentioned plans to review a potential tour of Pakistan’s women’s cricket team to Ireland. Excitement surrounded the decision to host the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan, with Naqvi expressing satisfaction at the opportunity.

Acknowledging Pakistan’s commitment to providing excellent security for international tournaments, Naqvi received praise from his Irish counterpart for the meticulous arrangements during Ireland’s tour.

Assurances were given for comprehensive arrangements for all teams participating in the Champions Trophy.