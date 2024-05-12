DP World ILT20 Season 3 To Begin From 11 January 2025
Ijaz Ahmad Published May 12, 2024 | 03:08 PM
Dubai:(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12 May, 2024)
DP World International League T20 season 3 will begin from Saturday, 11 January 2025. The 34-match tournament will run for a month with the final to be played on Sunday, 9 February 2025.
The Season 3 window announcement comes at the back of a hugely successful Season 2 (2024) which concluded with the MI Emirates lifting the iconic DP World ILT20 trophy in front of a capacity crowd at the Dubai International Stadium in the final played on 17 February 2024.
The broadcast numbers for Season 2 received a major boost with a total of 348 million unique viewers from around the world via the tournament broadcast right holders Zee Network’s linear and online platforms and their broadcast syndication partners in different territories.
Season 2 also saw a major increase in crowds across the three tournament venues Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah.
There was a phenomenal increase in crowd numbers across the three venues, with a cumulative increase of nearly 300% in comparison to Season 1.
