Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading

Sharjah: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12 May, 2024)

The Kids Creative Cafe at the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF 2024) stands out as a hub for young minds who have not only excelled academically but have also made remarkable strides in their personal endeavours.

The cafe showcased the prodigious talents of three inspiring youngsters during a session entitled “Words and Pragmatics.

Hosted by Menna Al Bader, the panel discussion featured Aisha Al Khayal, Saatvik Sandeep, and Sultan Majed Al Badi, each sharing their unique journeys and discussing the pivotal role of social media and their key inspirations in reaching remarkable heights at such a young age.

Aisha Al Khayal, who serves as the first vice president of the UAE Children’s Parliament, opened the session by sharing her accolades and the figures who have shaped her path.

She expressed her admiration for His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and his Wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA) in Sharjah, citing them as her principal role models.

Saatvik Sandeep, a year 8 student at Delhi Private School in Sharjah, spoke passionately about his experiences as a public speaker and workshop leader on subjects encompassing science, technology and cyberspace.

He attributed his burgeoning curiosity and development to the nurturing environment provided by his family. Talking about technology, Saatvik said, “We are living in a time where everything around us is supported by technology.

We should, therefore, start teaching children how to code from a young age. In fact, schools should have coding as a regular subject. It should not be introduced to students in colleges and universities.”

Echoing Saatvik’s sentiments, Sultan Majed Al Badi also pointed at the necessity of understanding emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to understand and utilise both their potential and their risks.

“It is important to learn new technology. These days, we are talking a lot about AI. If children do not know about this technology, they will not know about its harmful impacts too.”

The 40-minute discussion proved to be a wellspring of motivation for the numerous children and families in attendance, sparking conversations and aspirations.

The Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival continues to enchant and be educated until May 12 at the Expo Centre Sharjah.