Open Menu

"Wonder Walks” Show Makes An Enthralling Debut At SCRF 2024

Ijaz Ahmad Published May 12, 2024 | 03:06 PM

"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024

Sharjah: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12 May, 2024)
The lobbies and hallways of the ongoing 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF) turned into a fabled wonderland full of soapy sparkle as Rya, the Ram, and Kos, the deer, made a fantastical entry with their famed ‘circus on bubbles’, leaving festival goers amazed and creatively inspired.
The debuting Wonder Walks act saw the Italian duo of artists Alekos Ottaviucci, 29, and Ilaria Fioretto, 34, delight the young and old alike with their captivating storytelling and inspired choreography centred around the art of creating giant bubbles.
Dressed as zoomorphic characters, the two walked around Expo Centre Sharjah – where the 12-day festival is being organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) – interacting with guests and blowing out bubbles, transporting them into a world of wonder and imagination.


“We wanted to bring an out-of-the-world act the guests wouldn’t have seen in their wildest of dreams,” said Fioretto, a former vegan chef-turned-bubble artist, who now accompanies her partner Ottaviucci for shows all over the world including Europe and the Far East.

“This is the first time we brought this show to this festival, and we are so inspired to have received the love we did during our very first performance.”
The duo will perform their Wonder Walks show twice every day – 11am and 6 pm – until the end of the festival that comes to a close on May 12.

Related Topics

World Europe Sharjah Young Kos Reading All Love

Recent Stories

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2 ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts an ..

Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024

3 minutes ago
 Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharj ..

Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading

4 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

22 hours ago
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

23 hours ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

23 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

23 hours ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

1 day ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

1 day ago
 Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

1 day ago

More Stories From World