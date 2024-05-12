"Wonder Walks” Show Makes An Enthralling Debut At SCRF 2024
Ijaz Ahmad Published May 12, 2024 | 03:06 PM
Sharjah: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12 May, 2024)
The lobbies and hallways of the ongoing 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF) turned into a fabled wonderland full of soapy sparkle as Rya, the Ram, and Kos, the deer, made a fantastical entry with their famed ‘circus on bubbles’, leaving festival goers amazed and creatively inspired.
The debuting Wonder Walks act saw the Italian duo of artists Alekos Ottaviucci, 29, and Ilaria Fioretto, 34, delight the young and old alike with their captivating storytelling and inspired choreography centred around the art of creating giant bubbles.
Dressed as zoomorphic characters, the two walked around Expo Centre Sharjah – where the 12-day festival is being organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) – interacting with guests and blowing out bubbles, transporting them into a world of wonder and imagination.
“We wanted to bring an out-of-the-world act the guests wouldn’t have seen in their wildest of dreams,” said Fioretto, a former vegan chef-turned-bubble artist, who now accompanies her partner Ottaviucci for shows all over the world including Europe and the Far East.
“This is the first time we brought this show to this festival, and we are so inspired to have received the love we did during our very first performance.”
The duo will perform their Wonder Walks show twice every day – 11am and 6 pm – until the end of the festival that comes to a close on May 12.
Recent Stories
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
More Stories From World
-
Britain's FM rejects Rafah offensive without 'clear plan' to save lives7 seconds ago
-
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 20243 minutes ago
-
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading4 minutes ago
-
Spain PM's Socialists eye power grab in Catalan vote20 minutes ago
-
'Worse than Covid': UK gig venues sing the Blues30 minutes ago
-
Raza 72 not out guides Zimbabwe to consolation win over Bangladesh50 minutes ago
-
Concern about Russia dominates as Lithuanians vote1 hour ago
-
Pakistan calls for UN-led cyber capacity building mechanism to promote cooperation among states1 hour ago
-
UN Security Council demands ‘immediate, independent’ probe into Gaza mass graves2 hours ago
-
Over 4,000 people evacuated in Ukraine's Kharkiv region: governor2 hours ago
-
UN chief calls for 'immediate' Gaza ceasefire, hostage release2 hours ago
-
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe fifth T20 scores3 hours ago