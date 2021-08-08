Bundesliga sides Frankfurt and Mainz upset in German Cup

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Mainz were knocked out of the German Cup 2-0 by third division Waldhof Mannheim on Sunday as Bundesliga clubs struggled at lower-division opponents.

With top-flight teams kept apart and assigned away games in their first competitive matches of the season, several stumbled six days before the Bundesliga kicks off.

In Mannheim, the home team struck twice early in the second half. Captain Marcel Seegert headed the first after 48 minutes. Four minutes later Joseph Boyamba lobbed former Paris Saint-Germain keeper Kevin Trapp.

Eintracht finished with 10 men after Austrian international Martin Hinteregger received a second yellow card after 62 minutes.

Three Bundesliga teams were taken to extra time by fourth-tier opponents and two needed penalties to advance.

Champions League bound Wolfsburg escaped embarrassment at Pruesen Muenster when Croatian international Josip Brekalo volleyed a 90th minute equaliser.

Beanpole Dutch striker Wout Weghorst then nodded in from close range in the 103rd minute and Ridle Baku struck in the last minute of extra time to secure a 3-1 victory.

At Elversberg, Jonathan Burkardt saved Mainz with equalisers at the end of normal time and extra time, after Luca Schnellbacher had twice given the hosts the lead.

The visitors then won an epic shootout 8-7 when Elversberg's Laurin von Piechowski, with the 16th penalty, became the first player to miss.

Cologne finished 1-1 after normal time and extra time at Carl Zeiss Jena and then won the shootout 4-2.

Hertha Berlin left it late at third-division Meppen as Davie Selke headed the only goal in the 90th minute.

Relegated Schalke made an encouraging start to their season with a 4-1 win at Villingen with summer acquisition Marius Buelter scoring twice.

On Saturday, Erling Braut Haaland hit a hat-trick as holders Borussia Dortmund eased past Wehen Wiesbaden 3-0.

Bayern Munich's first-round tie on Friday was postponed until August 25 after fifth-tier opponents Bremer were quarantined with cases of the coronavirus.